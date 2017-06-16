Sam Taylor-Johnson Opens Up About Age Gap With Husband Aaron: 'It Works Better Than My Last Marriage'

Sam Taylor-Johnson is opening up about her marriage to husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The 50-year-old director and the 27-year-old actor have been married since 2012 and share two children but their age difference has raised eyebrows.

“If I gave a second thought to other people, I would be the unhappiest person, probably still in a miserable marriage,” Sam told THR.

She added, “People like to talk about it. I’m like, ‘Yeah, but it works better than my last marriage.’ It’s lasted longer than a lot of my friends’ marriages.”

Sam added that she even wants to work with Aaron and that the couple are finishing a screenplay that she would direct and he would star.

“We’re already a team. We are already parents that run our house, so when we work together it’s the best,” Aaron explained.