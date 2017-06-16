Sam Taylor-Johnson Opens Up About Fights with 'Fifty Shades' Author E.L. James

Top Stories
Fri, 16 June 2017 at 3:19 pm

Sam Taylor-Johnson, the director of the movie Fifty Shades of Grey, is giving further insight into her rocky relationship with the book’s author E.L. James.

It’s no secret that the two ladies clashed on the set of the film and Sam says it’s because they had “two different creative visions.”

“Her vision versus mine, and they were polar opposite,” Sam says in a new interview with THR. “Every scene was fought over. It was tough. It was like wading uphill through sticky tar. Her thing was, ‘This is what the fans expect.’ I’d be like, ‘Well, let’s try and hit those marks but create a new universe at the same time.’”

Sam, who just directed the new series Gypsy for Netflix, says she didn’t get much love from Hollywood after the film was released.

“There weren’t any flat-out [job] offers straight away,” she said. “It was ego-denting, which may not have been a bad thing. At the same time, I was like, ‘Oh, I still have to keep fighting for stuff.’ I just thought it was going to come a lot easier.”

In another recent interview, Sam explained why she will not watch the sequels to her film.
