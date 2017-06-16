Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith Slams 'All Eyez on Me' Inaccuracies, Calls Movie 'Deeply Hurtful'

Zoe Kravitz Confirms There Was a Feud on 'Mad Max' Set

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo on His Leg

Fri, 16 June 2017 at 12:26 pm

Shania Twain Performs Her Hits During 'Today Show' Concert!

Shania Twain Performs Her Hits During 'Today Show' Concert!

Shania Twain hits the stage for her performance on The Today Show on Friday (June 16) in New York City.

The legendary country singer performed some of her hits like “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man I Feel like a Woman,” as well as new songs like “Life’s About to Get Good” and “Swinging With My Eyes Closed.”

“It’s really about going dark to light, sad to happy, lost to found,” Shania said about the inspiration behind the song “Life’s.” “It’s that euphoric feeling that we get when we realize there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Click inside to watch more performances…

Photos: Getty
