Jada Pinkett Smith Slams 'All Eyez on Me' Inaccuracies, Calls Movie 'Deeply Hurtful'

Zoe Kravitz Confirms There Was a Feud on 'Mad Max' Set

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo on His Leg

Fri, 16 June 2017 at 3:41 pm

Zoey Deutch Gets to Work on New Comedy 'Set It Up'

Zoey Deutch has started filming for her upcoming Netflix movie Set It Up!

The 22-year-old actress – who recently won the Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award – showed off her gorgeous red locks on set on Thursday (June 15) in New York City.

She donned a flower-printed dress while playing miniature golf for one scene.

For another, she changed into a denim cut-out dress and shared a convo with co-star Jake Robinson.

Zoey was also spotted walking around set with a tray of drinks in her hand.

Set It Up, directed by Claire Scanlon, also stars Glen Powell.

The romantic comedy follows “two overworked assistants who try to get their horrible bosses out of their hair by setting them up together,” according to Variety.
