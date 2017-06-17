Top Stories
Prince George &amp; Princess Charlotte Are So Cute at Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Parade!

Prince George & Princess Charlotte Are So Cute at Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Parade!

Bill Cosby's Rape Case Ends in Mistrial After Jury Deadlocks

Bill Cosby's Rape Case Ends in Mistrial After Jury Deadlocks

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Sat, 17 June 2017 at 12:53 pm

Amber Heard Hangs Out with Her Ex Tasya van Ree

Amber Heard Hangs Out with Her Ex Tasya van Ree

Amber Heard steps out for lunch with her ex-girlfriend Tasya van Ree on Friday (June 16) at a local eatery in Hollywood.

The 31-year-old actress, who is currently in a relationship with Tesla founder Elon Musk, dated Tasya many years ago and they have remained close friends.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amber Heard

Amber took to her Instagram account this week to highlight another one of her close friends, iO Tillet Wright.

“Nothing sweeter than finding your brother at heart in the aisles of your fave bookstore. I’m so proud of you @iolovesyou!” she captioned a photo of herself holding up a copy of iO‘s book.

A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on

Just Jared on Facebook
amber heard hangs out with ex tasya van ree 01
amber heard hangs out with ex tasya van ree 02
amber heard hangs out with ex tasya van ree 03
amber heard hangs out with ex tasya van ree 04
amber heard hangs out with ex tasya van ree 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Amber Heard, Tasya Van Ree

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez headed to France for some rest and relaxation - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus surprised some fans on the subway! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jada Pinkett-Smith isn't happy with the Tupac biopic - TooFab
  • Elizabeth Banks is apologizing to Steven Spielberg - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Reign's Rachel Skarsten wrote a beautiful goodbye to Queen Elizabeth I - Just Jared Jr