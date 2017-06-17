Armie Hammer Watches Shawn Mendes Walk in Armani Show

Armie Hammer looks dapper in his suit while arriving for the Emporio Armani fashion show held during Milan Men’s Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 on Saturday (June 17) in Milan, Italy.

The 30-year-old actor, whose voice can be heard in the new movie Cars 3, was one of the stars who watched singer Shawn Mendes walk down the runway among the other models.

Shawn modeled the brand’s new watch line “Connected” and appeared in a video promoting it at the end of the show.

“Shawn embodies and conveys the values in which I believe: Professionalism, commitment and innovation,” the designer said.

