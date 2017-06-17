Top Stories
Sat, 17 June 2017 at 9:49 pm

'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Evan Bass & Carly Waddell are Married!

'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Evan Bass & Carly Waddell are Married!

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are married!

The Bachelor in Paradise co-stars have officially tied the knot in a intimate ceremony in Mexico, People magazine reports.

Chris Harrison acted as officiant for the ceremony as Bachelor Nation alums Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert attended the wedding.

Carly and Evan met on the third season of Bachelor in Paradise, and by the end of the season, Evan popped the question to Carly.

Despite production of season four of the reality show being halted during the allegations of misconduct investigation, a production crew did film Carly and Evan‘s wedding which will be broadcasted later this summer.

Congrats Carly and Evan!
