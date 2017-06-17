Backstreet Boys Extend Their Las Vegas Residency & Surprise Some Lucky Fans!
The Backstreet Boys have officially extended their stay in Las Vegas!
The guys – Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson – will be returning to Planet Hollywood for their residency in November of this year as well as January and February of 2018.
BSB made the announcement in a pretty special way – by surprising some of their biggest fans with tickets!
“This is how we thank you in a different way, come on…” the group wrote on their Twitter.
The band found 15 huge fans whole share a birthday with the 15 added dates of the residency and send them an amazing care package with tickets.
The fan’s reactions are pretty priceless. Check out the video below…
This is how we thank you in a different way, come on…#BSBVEGAS NEW DATES ADDED! Nov '17, Jan + Feb '18! https://t.co/GV07Ta9CAh pic.twitter.com/AXeecDaKyi
— backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) June 9, 2017