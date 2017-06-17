Backstreet Boys Extend Their Las Vegas Residency & Surprise Some Lucky Fans!

The Backstreet Boys have officially extended their stay in Las Vegas!

The guys – Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson – will be returning to Planet Hollywood for their residency in November of this year as well as January and February of 2018.

BSB made the announcement in a pretty special way – by surprising some of their biggest fans with tickets!

“This is how we thank you in a different way, come on…” the group wrote on their Twitter.

The band found 15 huge fans whole share a birthday with the 15 added dates of the residency and send them an amazing care package with tickets.

The fan’s reactions are pretty priceless. Check out the video below…