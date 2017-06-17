Beyonce & Jay Z Welcome Their Twins!

The babies have arrived!

Beyonce and Jay Z have officially welcomed their twins, People magazine confirms.

As of now, very few details have been released. The genders or official birth date of the babies have not been released yet.

Back in February, Beyonce announced that she was expecting twins with an epic Instagram post saying, “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

Beyonce and Jay are already parents to 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

Congrats to the happy family!