Bill Cosby's Rape Case Ends in Mistrial After Jury Deadlocks

Bill Cosby's Rape Case Ends in Mistrial After Jury Deadlocks

Sat, 17 June 2017 at 10:40 am

Bill Cosby‘s sexual assault trial has ended in a mistrial after the jury deadlocked and was not able to come to a decision.

The 79-year-old former comedian, who has been accused of sexual assault by dozens of women, was on trial for the alleged drugging and molestation of a woman named Andrea Constand, who was the manager of Temple University’s women’s basketball team at the time.

Cosby was on the board of trustees of the university and he struck up a friendship with Constand, who went to his home to talk about her career. She says he gave her three blue pills to help her relax and that she became woozy. Eventually she woke up to find him groping and molesting her while he pleasured himself. Cosby‘s legal team painted Constand as someone who could not be believed.

The jury deliberated for 52 hours, which is longer than the actual trial lasted. After pressure from the judge to reach a decision, the jury deadlocked and the judge granted a mistrial.

“After 52 hours of deliberation–probably one of the most courageous acts I’ve ever seen–I’m compelled to grant a mistrial,” judge Steven O’Neill said.

Pictured inside: Cosby arriving to the Montgomery County Courthouse on Saturday (June 17) in Norristown, Penn.
