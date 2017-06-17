Top Stories
Prince George &amp; Princess Charlotte Are So Cute at Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Parade!

Prince George & Princess Charlotte Are So Cute at Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Parade!

Bill Cosby's Rape Case Ends in Mistrial After Jury Deadlocks

Bill Cosby's Rape Case Ends in Mistrial After Jury Deadlocks

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Sat, 17 June 2017 at 12:10 pm

Bill Cosby's Wife Camille Releases Statement Thanking Jury

Bill Cosby's Wife Camille Releases Statement Thanking Jury

Bill Cosby‘s wife Camille has released a statement after her husband’s sexual assault case ended in a mistrial.

Camille, who has been married to Bill since 1964, slammed the district attorney and thanked the jury members who “tenaciously fought to review the evidence.”

“How do I describe the District Attorney? Heinously and exploitively ambitious. How do I describe the judge? Overtly and arrogantly collaborating with the District Attorney. How do I describe the counsels for the accusers? Totally unethical. How do I describe many, but not all, general media? Blatantly vicious entities that continually disseminated intentional omissions of truths for the primary purpose of greedily selling sensationalism at the expense of a human life,” Camille wrote in her written statement.

“Historically, people have challenged injustices. I am grateful to any of the jurors who tenaciously fought to review the evidence; which is the rightful way to make a sound decision….ultimately, that is a manifestation of justice, based on facts, not lies. As a very special friend once stated, ‘truth can be subdued, but not destroyed,’” she continued.

“Moreover, I express humongous gratitude to counselors Brian McMonagle and Angela Agrusa for their hard work. Mr. McMonagle for his passionate and powerful articulations of truths; Ms. Agrusa for her thorough research to bolster Counsel McMonagle; to Mr. Andrew Wyatt for his unequivocal skills in public relations; to our team, who worked diligently and intelligently; to our staffs for their continuous commitment to our family and me….and to our children, grandchildren, and other family who loves us…and to our dear friends and supporters, who never gave up on us, despite it all,” she concluded.
Just Jared on Facebook
bill cosby wife camille releases statement 01
bill cosby wife camille releases statement 02
bill cosby wife camille releases statement 03
bill cosby wife camille releases statement 04
bill cosby wife camille releases statement 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bill Cosby, Camille Cosby

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez headed to France for some rest and relaxation - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus surprised some fans on the subway! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jada Pinkett-Smith isn't happy with the Tupac biopic - TooFab
  • Elizabeth Banks is apologizing to Steven Spielberg - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Reign's Rachel Skarsten wrote a beautiful goodbye to Queen Elizabeth I - Just Jared Jr