'Budapest' Singer George Ezra Returns with 'Don't Matter Now' - Watch the Video!

George Ezra, best known for his smash hit single “Budapest,” is back with a new song titled “Don’t Matter Now” and you can watch the video right here!

This is the 24-year-old singer’s first new musical offering since his debut album Wanted On Voyage in 2014.

“I wrote ‘Don’t Matter Now’ to remind myself, primarily, that it’s okay to want to take yourself away from situations from time to time,” George said in a statement. “It was one of the first new songs I wrote after Wanted On Voyage, all the way back in sunny 2015. Events from back then can seem quite trivial at this point, but the song has made more sense to me as time has gone on. In time I realized that it wasn’t just me that was suffering from anxiety, it wasn’t just me that was confused, and that there’s no harm in not always understanding what’s going on in the world around you.”



George Ezra – Don’t Matter Now (Official Video)

Click inside to read the lyrics to the song…

Read the lyrics to the song below!