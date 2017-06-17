Top Stories
Prince George &amp; Princess Charlotte Are So Cute at Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Parade!

Prince George & Princess Charlotte Are So Cute at Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Parade!

Bill Cosby's Rape Case Ends in Mistrial After Jury Deadlocks

Bill Cosby's Rape Case Ends in Mistrial After Jury Deadlocks

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Sat, 17 June 2017 at 1:46 pm

'Budapest' Singer George Ezra Returns with 'Don't Matter Now' - Watch the Video!

'Budapest' Singer George Ezra Returns with 'Don't Matter Now' - Watch the Video!

George Ezra, best known for his smash hit single “Budapest,” is back with a new song titled “Don’t Matter Now” and you can watch the video right here!

This is the 24-year-old singer’s first new musical offering since his debut album Wanted On Voyage in 2014.

“I wrote ‘Don’t Matter Now’ to remind myself, primarily, that it’s okay to want to take yourself away from situations from time to time,” George said in a statement. “It was one of the first new songs I wrote after Wanted On Voyage, all the way back in sunny 2015. Events from back then can seem quite trivial at this point, but the song has made more sense to me as time has gone on. In time I realized that it wasn’t just me that was suffering from anxiety, it wasn’t just me that was confused, and that there’s no harm in not always understanding what’s going on in the world around you.”


George Ezra – Don’t Matter Now (Official Video)

Click inside to read the lyrics to the song…

Read the lyrics to the song below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: First Listen, George Ezra, Lyrics, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez headed to France for some rest and relaxation - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus surprised some fans on the subway! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jada Pinkett-Smith isn't happy with the Tupac biopic - TooFab
  • Elizabeth Banks is apologizing to Steven Spielberg - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Reign's Rachel Skarsten wrote a beautiful goodbye to Queen Elizabeth I - Just Jared Jr