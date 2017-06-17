Top Stories
Sat, 17 June 2017 at 8:42 pm

Corinne Olympios Steps Out in LA Amid 'Bachelor' Scandal

Corinne Olympios Steps Out in LA Amid 'Bachelor' Scandal

Corinne Olympios tries to keep a low profile as she takes her dog for a walk on Saturday afternoon (June 17) in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old reality star has been stepping out in the public a bit more since returning home after production of Bachelor in Paradise was shut down after an alleged sexual assault incident took place where she was involved.

Corinne has released a statement about how she has little memory of what happened on the night she was allegedly involved in a sexual encounter without her consent. She has lawyered up, as has her co-star DeMario Jackson, while the producers of the show investigate.
Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Corinne Olympios

