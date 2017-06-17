David Beckham Throws Dog Poo at Victoria in Hilarious Video

David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham are too funny!

The 42-year-old former soccer player and the 43-year-old fashion designer shared a hilarious interaction in a video Victoria posted in her Instagram Story on Saturday (June 17).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of David and Victoria Beckham

In the video, David is digging around a bush trying to find their Cocker Spaniel Olive‘s excrement so he can pick it up.

“What are you looking for?” Victoria asks from behind the camera, before David responds, “You know what I’m looking for.”

“What are you searching for?” she continues. David answers, “Dog poo!” while Victoria bursts into laughter.

“It’s not even funny,” David says, while Victoria states, “Oh, it’s funny.”

The couple also shares Bulldogs Coco and Scarlet, and Shar Pei Barnaby.

Watch David get his revenge below! (via Daily Star)



David Beckham Throws Bag of Dog Poo at Wife Victoria