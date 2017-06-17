DeMario Jackson's Lawyer Releases Statement: 'This Has Caused A Lot Of Trauma'

DeMario Jackson‘s lawyer is speaking out amid the Bachelor in Paradise controversy.

The 30-year-old reality star’s lawyer Walter Mosley says the allegations against DeMario have caused him much distress.

“This has caused a lot of trauma — both physical and emotional injury. It’s been difficult for DeMario and his family. He’s a celebrity for all the wrong reasons,” he said in an interview with Variety.

Walter added that his main concern is clearing DeMario‘s name and will be viewing footage from the show next week.

He continued, “I have requested the tapes and I’m hoping to see the tapes next week,” he says. “The tapes are the real facts needed to vindicate DeMario’s name.”

Walter also explained that there is currently no criminal investigation and that DeMario has “a great deal of respect for Corinne.”

DeMario released his own statement earlier this week.