Sat, 17 June 2017 at 7:02 pm

Demi Lovato Jets Out of Town After 'Project Runway' Filming

Demi Lovato Jets Out of Town After 'Project Runway' Filming

Demi Lovato caught a flight out of town today!

The 24-year-old “No Promises” singer was spotted making her way to her plane on Saturday (June 17) at LAX Airport in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out a sweet photo of Demi Lovato reuniting with her ex Wilmer Valderrama

She rocked an olive green jacket, matching skirt, black top, black heels, and pair of oversized shades.

Earlier this week, Demi tweeted a video from the Project Runway studios. She is reportedly set to be a guest judge on the show’s upcoming season.

“We wearing #zacposen while being twirled by @ZacPosenStudio 😝💃🏻❤️,” she captioned it. Check it out below!

ICYMI, Demi and British rapper Stefflon Don are both featured on British DJ Jax Jones‘ new song “Instruction.” Listen here!
Photos: BackGrid USA
