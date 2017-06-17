Top Stories
Prince George & Princess Charlotte Are So Cute at Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Parade!

Bill Cosby's Rape Case Ends in Mistrial After Jury Deadlocks

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Sat, 17 June 2017 at 4:13 pm

Drew Barrymore Has a New Boyfriend - Meet David Hutchinson!

It looks like Drew Barrymore has a new man in her life!

The 42-year-old Santa Clarita Diet actress is dating businessman David Hutchinson, according to Page Six.

“They were in Palm Springs for a wedding last weekend,” a source said.

Drew has tagged David in some of her recent Instagram photos, though he isn’t pictured in any of them. Their romance likely blossomed for a work relationship as he is the senior vice president of Maesa, the company that manufactures and markets her Flower Beauty products.

Drew separated from her husband Will Kopelman in April 2016 and their divorce was finalized last August. David is also recently divorced.
Photos: Getty
