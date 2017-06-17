Top Stories
Prince George &amp; Princess Charlotte Are So Cute at Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Parade!

Prince George & Princess Charlotte Are So Cute at Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Parade!

Bill Cosby's Rape Case Ends in Mistrial After Jury Deadlocks

Bill Cosby's Rape Case Ends in Mistrial After Jury Deadlocks

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Sat, 17 June 2017 at 4:46 pm

Former 'Castle' Star Stana Katic Promotes New Show in Monaco!

Former 'Castle' Star Stana Katic Promotes New Show in Monaco!

Stana Katic hits the carpet for a photo call at the 2017 Monte Carlo TV Festival on Saturday (June 17) in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

The former Castle actress was joined on the carpet by co-stars Patrick Heusinger, Angel Bonanni, Cara Theobold, Ralph Ineson, and Neil Jackson to promote their new series Absentia.

The new show stars Stana “as an FBI agent who disappears without a trace while hunting a Boston serial killer,” according to Variety. The show will premiere in the fall on Sony’s AXN channels.

Also pictured inside: This Is Us star Justin Hartley at the photo call.
Just Jared on Facebook
stana katic monaco photo call 01
stana katic monaco photo call 02
stana katic monaco photo call 03
stana katic monaco photo call 04
stana katic monaco photo call 05
stana katic monaco photo call 06
stana katic monaco photo call 07
stana katic monaco photo call 08
stana katic monaco photo call 09
stana katic monaco photo call 10
stana katic monaco photo call 11
stana katic monaco photo call 12
stana katic monaco photo call 13

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Angel Bonanni, Justin Hartley, Patrick Heusinger, Stana Katic

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez headed to France for some rest and relaxation - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus surprised some fans on the subway! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jada Pinkett-Smith isn't happy with the Tupac biopic - TooFab
  • Elizabeth Banks is apologizing to Steven Spielberg - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Reign's Rachel Skarsten wrote a beautiful goodbye to Queen Elizabeth I - Just Jared Jr