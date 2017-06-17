Former 'Castle' Star Stana Katic Promotes New Show in Monaco!

Stana Katic hits the carpet for a photo call at the 2017 Monte Carlo TV Festival on Saturday (June 17) in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

The former Castle actress was joined on the carpet by co-stars Patrick Heusinger, Angel Bonanni, Cara Theobold, Ralph Ineson, and Neil Jackson to promote their new series Absentia.

The new show stars Stana “as an FBI agent who disappears without a trace while hunting a Boston serial killer,” according to Variety. The show will premiere in the fall on Sony’s AXN channels.

Also pictured inside: This Is Us star Justin Hartley at the photo call.