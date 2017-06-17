Gal Gadot's Husband Has the Best 'Wonder Woman' T-Shirt!

Gal Gadot‘s husband Yaron Varsano knows that he is married to one of the most bad-ass women in the world and he’s letting others know via his t-shirt!

The 38-year-old real estate mogul took to his Instagram account to share a picture of him wearing a shirt that has a female drawing, normally seen on bathroom signs, with the words “your wife” alongside a drawing of Wonder Woman with the words “my wife.”

Gal is sitting in a chair and pointing at the “my wife” drawing with a smile on her face!

Wonder Woman is still doing huge business at the box office. At the end of the weekend, it is expected to have grossed nearly $275 million at the domestic box office. It has already crossed $500 million globally.