Prince George & Princess Charlotte Are So Cute at Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Parade!

Lena Dunham Speaks Out on Bill Cosby Trial Decision

Kylie Jenner Shimmers in Sexy Gold Dress at The Nice Guy

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Sat, 17 June 2017 at 5:40 pm

Gal Gadot's Husband Has the Best 'Wonder Woman' T-Shirt!

Gal Gadot‘s husband Yaron Varsano knows that he is married to one of the most bad-ass women in the world and he’s letting others know via his t-shirt!

The 38-year-old real estate mogul took to his Instagram account to share a picture of him wearing a shirt that has a female drawing, normally seen on bathroom signs, with the words “your wife” alongside a drawing of Wonder Woman with the words “my wife.”

Gal is sitting in a chair and pointing at the “my wife” drawing with a smile on her face!

Wonder Woman is still doing huge business at the box office. At the end of the weekend, it is expected to have grossed nearly $275 million at the domestic box office. It has already crossed $500 million globally.

