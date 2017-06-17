Gregg Sulkin Flaunts Toned Abs During Shirtless Workout!

Is it hot in here or is it just Gregg Sulkin?!

The 25-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a couple hot posts of himself getting sweaty during an intense workout.

Gregg worked on his biceps as he lifted weights while going shirtless and flaunting his killer six pack.

Earlier this week, Gregg was spotted going shirtless again for an early morning workout on the beach.

