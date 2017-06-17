Top Stories
Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Celebrate Their Son's Middle School Graduation!

Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos‘ youngest son Joaquin is already graduating middle school!

The 46-year-old Live! host and her entire family celebrated the milestone on Friday (June 16) and it looks like it was a great time.

Kelly took to her Instagram to share a sweet family photo outside of the ceremony and mentioned that the family was celebrating one other milestone!

That same day, Kelly and Mark‘s daughter Lola was celebrating her 16th birthday!

“Congratulations to Joaquin Antonio Consuelos!!! You’ve made us very proud! 🎓(yet another graduation on Lola‘s birthday. She is furious!!!)” Kelly jokingly captioned the family pic.

Check out the photo below…

A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on

Photos: Instagram
