Kim Kardashian Gets North an Adorable Puppy for 4th Birthday!

Kim Kardashian puckers up and gives a kiss to her daughter North West‘s adorable new puppy in a video posted to her Snapchat account.

The 36-year-old reality star and her husband Kanye West got the dog for North as a present for her 4th birthday this week.

“You guys, how cute is Northie‘s little puppy? What should we name you?” Kim asks her fans in the video clip.

The family rang in North‘s birthday with a party at Chuck E. Cheese’s this week and it looks like the birthday girl had a blast!