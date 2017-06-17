Top Stories
Sat, 17 June 2017 at 9:00 am

Kirsten Dunst Shows Some Skin, Talks 'Intimate' Wedding Plans

Kirsten Dunst showcased her long legs in the Big Apple this week!

The 35-year-old Beguiled actress turned heads while leaving The Greenwich Hotel on Thursday (June 15) in New York City.

On Wednesday, she and her fiance (and Fargo co-star) Jesse Plemons were spotted jetting out of Los Angeles’ LAX Airport.

She recently opened up to Parade magazine about their upcoming wedding plans.

“Yeah, [I have wedding plans, but] I’m someone who wants to keep it very intimate,” she told the outlet. “That’s the one word your mother doesn’t want to hear, but that’s all I want to say.”
Photos: SplashNewsOnline, BackGrid USA
