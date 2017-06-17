Top Stories
Prince George &amp; Princess Charlotte Are So Cute at Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Parade!

Prince George & Princess Charlotte Are So Cute at Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Parade!

Bill Cosby's Rape Case Ends in Mistrial After Jury Deadlocks

Bill Cosby's Rape Case Ends in Mistrial After Jury Deadlocks

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Sat, 17 June 2017 at 1:29 pm

Kirsten Dunst Talks About Engagement to Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst Talks About Engagement to Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst is opening up about how her fiance Jesse Plemons popped the question!

The 35-year-old actress talked about her engagement during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday (June 16) in New York City.

Kirsten said that she and Jesse “became really good friends first” and starting dating a year after working together on Fargo season two.

“I was a little sick when [he proposed], which was funny,” Kirsten said. “But that’s good. Sickness and in health, you know… I was in sweats.”

Kirsten joked that she and Jesse should name their first child “Fargo season 2″ thanks to the place they met!


Kirsten Dunst Opens Up About Her Engagement to Fargo Co-Star Jesse Plemons
Just Jared on Facebook
kirsten dunst talks about engagement to jesse plemons 01
kirsten dunst talks about engagement to jesse plemons 02

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Jesse Plemons, Jimmy Fallon, Kirsten Dunst

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez headed to France for some rest and relaxation - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus surprised some fans on the subway! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jada Pinkett-Smith isn't happy with the Tupac biopic - TooFab
  • Elizabeth Banks is apologizing to Steven Spielberg - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Reign's Rachel Skarsten wrote a beautiful goodbye to Queen Elizabeth I - Just Jared Jr