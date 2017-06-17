Kirsten Dunst Talks About Engagement to Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst is opening up about how her fiance Jesse Plemons popped the question!

The 35-year-old actress talked about her engagement during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday (June 16) in New York City.

Kirsten said that she and Jesse “became really good friends first” and starting dating a year after working together on Fargo season two.

“I was a little sick when [he proposed], which was funny,” Kirsten said. “But that’s good. Sickness and in health, you know… I was in sweats.”

Kirsten joked that she and Jesse should name their first child “Fargo season 2″ thanks to the place they met!



