Top Stories
Prince George &amp; Princess Charlotte Are So Cute at Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Parade!

Prince George & Princess Charlotte Are So Cute at Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Parade!

Bill Cosby's Rape Case Ends in Mistrial After Jury Deadlocks

Bill Cosby's Rape Case Ends in Mistrial After Jury Deadlocks

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Sat, 17 June 2017 at 11:42 am

Kylie Jenner Shimmers in Sexy Gold Dress at The Nice Guy

Kylie Jenner Shimmers in Sexy Gold Dress at The Nice Guy

Kylie Jenner goes braless in a body-hugging gown while stepping out for a night on the town with her gal pals on Friday (June 16) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 19-year-old reality star was seen hanging out at celeb hotspot The Nice Guy that evening.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kylie Jenner

Kylie took to her Instagram account that night to share a photo of her in a blue-seated car on the way to the club. She captioned the pic with the word, “prague.”

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

25+ pictures inside of Kylie Jenner in a sexy gold dress…

Just Jared on Facebook
kylie jenner shimmers in sexy gold dress at the nice guy 01
kylie jenner shimmers in sexy gold dress at the nice guy 02
kylie jenner shimmers in sexy gold dress at the nice guy 03
kylie jenner shimmers in sexy gold dress at the nice guy 04
kylie jenner shimmers in sexy gold dress at the nice guy 05
kylie jenner shimmers in sexy gold dress at the nice guy 06
kylie jenner shimmers in sexy gold dress at the nice guy 07
kylie jenner shimmers in sexy gold dress at the nice guy 08
kylie jenner shimmers in sexy gold dress at the nice guy 09
kylie jenner shimmers in sexy gold dress at the nice guy 10
kylie jenner shimmers in sexy gold dress at the nice guy 11
kylie jenner shimmers in sexy gold dress at the nice guy 12
kylie jenner shimmers in sexy gold dress at the nice guy 13
kylie jenner shimmers in sexy gold dress at the nice guy 14
kylie jenner shimmers in sexy gold dress at the nice guy 15
kylie jenner shimmers in sexy gold dress at the nice guy 16
kylie jenner shimmers in sexy gold dress at the nice guy 17
kylie jenner shimmers in sexy gold dress at the nice guy 18
kylie jenner shimmers in sexy gold dress at the nice guy 19
kylie jenner shimmers in sexy gold dress at the nice guy 20
kylie jenner shimmers in sexy gold dress at the nice guy 21
kylie jenner shimmers in sexy gold dress at the nice guy 22
kylie jenner shimmers in sexy gold dress at the nice guy 23
kylie jenner shimmers in sexy gold dress at the nice guy 24
kylie jenner shimmers in sexy gold dress at the nice guy 25
kylie jenner shimmers in sexy gold dress at the nice guy 26

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Kylie Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez headed to France for some rest and relaxation - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus surprised some fans on the subway! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jada Pinkett-Smith isn't happy with the Tupac biopic - TooFab
  • Elizabeth Banks is apologizing to Steven Spielberg - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Reign's Rachel Skarsten wrote a beautiful goodbye to Queen Elizabeth I - Just Jared Jr