Kylie Jenner Shimmers in Sexy Gold Dress at The Nice Guy
Kylie Jenner goes braless in a body-hugging gown while stepping out for a night on the town with her gal pals on Friday (June 16) in West Hollywood, Calif.
The 19-year-old reality star was seen hanging out at celeb hotspot The Nice Guy that evening.
Kylie took to her Instagram account that night to share a photo of her in a blue-seated car on the way to the club. She captioned the pic with the word, “prague.”
