Laverne Cox Strikes a Pose Outside of ABC's 'The View'

Laverne Cox Strikes a Pose Outside of ABC's 'The View'

Laverne Cox had some fun with the cameras before her appearance on ABC’s The View!

The 33-year-old Orange Is the New Black star looked sharp in head-to-toe-black while heading into the studios to promote season five of the hit Netflix series on Thursday (June 15) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Laverne Cox

She sported Louboutin pumps, a pink Hermes Birkin bag, and a matching shade of lipstick.

To celebrate Pride Month, Laverne is partnering with Lyft for their Round Up & Donate program – Lyft users can opt to “Round Up & Donate,” and Lyft will then round up their fares to the nearest dollar, donating the difference to the Human Rights Campaign.

“I’m partnering with @Lyft this pride and want you to #RideOutLoud!” Laverne captioned the Instagram photo below. “Round up and donate your rides for a great cause: lyft.com/round-up. #TransIsBeautiful.”

A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Laverne Cox

