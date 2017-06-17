Lena Dunham Speaks Out on Bill Cosby Trial Decision

Lena Dunham is speaking out to send love to sexual assault victims around the world after Bill Cosby‘s sexual assault case ended in a mistrial.

The former comedian will not face any jail time, though he still has another assault case coming up and he can still face civil lawsuits.

“Bill Cosby‘s trial is about much more than Bill Cosby. When women see justice served, their own fear & trauma are eased. When they don’t…” Lena tweeted.

“Survivors of sexual assault have to watch every day as the legal system calls them liars and denies their truth. It is an unimaginable grind,” she added. “My heart is with every survivor reliving the erasure of their own experience today. I see you. I love you. ps It’s okay to check out of the news and honor yourself today. Do whatever you need to feel whole.”