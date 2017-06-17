Lindsay Lohan Attends Her Friends' Wedding in Iceland!

Lindsay Lohan poses for a photo with newlyweds Scott Guinn and Oliver Luckett while attending their wedding on Saturday (June 17) at Borealis Hotel in Iceland.

The 30-year-old actress, who has a birthday coming up in a couple weeks, took a break from working on her new series Sick Note to celebrate the happy occasion.

“What a beautiful day with beautiful people @revilopark #soiceland #grateful #ramadan #blessed ❤️💕❤️,” Lindsay captioned the below video on Instagram.

