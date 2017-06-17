Top Stories
Sat, 17 June 2017 at 7:35 pm

Lorde Plays Songs From 'Melodrama' at SiriusXM Show in NYC

Lorde Plays Songs From 'Melodrama' at SiriusXM Show in NYC

Lorde hits the stage to perform for SiriusXM Radio on Friday night (June 16) at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City.

The 20-year-old entertainer hit the stage to perform new songs off of her new album Melodrama - which was released earlier that day.

CHECK OUT: Lorde Announces 2018 North American Tour Dates – Full List!

SiriusXM was the first U.S. radio station to regularly play Lorde‘s first single “Royals” back in 2013.

Lorde also made her first studio radio appearance in the United States at SiriusXM that same year.
Photos: Dimitrios Kambouris
Posted to: Lorde

