Mark Wahlberg Confirms 'Last Knight' is His Last 'Transformers' Movie
Mark Wahlberg has confirmed that he is leaving the Transformers franchise after the upcoming fifth film, The Last Knight.
The 46-year-old actor joined the series with the fourth film, Age of Extinction, and now he’s excited to stop growing out his hair for the role.
“It’s the last one so I get my life back!” Mark said on The Graham Norton Show.
“The long hair is the worst thing ever,” he joked. “I look like my mum in the ’70s – it’s just really bad!”
A sixth film in the Transformers series and a Bumblebee spinoff, potentially starring Hailee Steinfeld, have already been confirmed.