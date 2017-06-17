Miley Cyrus Wears Sister Noah's Shirt at BLI Summer Jam

Miley Cyrus performs on stage at the BLI Summer Jam on Friday (June 16) at the Jones Beach Theater in Long Island, N.Y.

The 24-year-old singer wore a black NC-17 t-shirt, which is part of her younger sister Noah Cyrus‘ merchandise.

Noah also performed at the event alongside a star-studded lineup!

“@noahcyrus is the worlds coolest baby sister!!!! Rocked her NC-17 merch last night for the @1061bli show!!!! Thanks for having us! Keep playin #Malibu! Love you!” Miley wrote on her Instagram account after the show.