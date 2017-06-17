Top Stories
Prince George & Princess Charlotte Are So Cute at Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Parade!

Bill Cosby's Rape Case Ends in Mistrial After Jury Deadlocks

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Sat, 17 June 2017

Miley Cyrus Wears Sister Noah's Shirt at BLI Summer Jam

Miley Cyrus performs on stage at the BLI Summer Jam on Friday (June 16) at the Jones Beach Theater in Long Island, N.Y.

The 24-year-old singer wore a black NC-17 t-shirt, which is part of her younger sister Noah Cyrus‘ merchandise.

Noah also performed at the event alongside a star-studded lineup!

“@noahcyrus is the worlds coolest baby sister!!!! Rocked her NC-17 merch last night for the @1061bli show!!!! Thanks for having us! Keep playin #Malibu! Love you!” Miley wrote on her Instagram account after the show.
