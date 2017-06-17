Milo Ventimiglia Flaunts His Arm Muscles & Pays Tribute to Hot TV Dads (Video)

Milo Ventimiglia and Stephen Colbert have a special message for all the hot TV dads this Father’s Day!

The 39-year-old This Is Us actor and the 53-year-old Late Show host joined forces to honor some on-screen fathers whose hotness deserves to get noticed this holiday.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Milo Ventimiglia

“Father’s Day is this weekend, but every year one subset of fathers is desperately overlooked,” Milo says in a video that premiered on The Late Show on Friday (June 16).

“We’re talking about hot TV dads,” Stephen explains.

“People like me, who play dads on TV and are hot,” Milo adds, before Stephen chimes in, “It’s not easy for us.”

The duo pays tribute to Coach Taylor from Friday Night Lights, Sam Bennett from Private Practice, Jaime Lannister from Game of Thrones, and more.

Watch below!



A Father’s Day Tribute To Hot TV Dads

MORE LATE SHOW: Milo Ventimiglia Talks Stripping Down On This Is Us With Stephen Colbert: ‘Never Skip Leg Day’