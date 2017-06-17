Prince George & Princess Charlotte Are So Cute at Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Parade!

Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with their kids Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2, during the Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday (June 17) in London, England.

The entire royal family gathered for the event, which is held to celebrate the Queen‘s birthday, despite her actual birthday being in April.

Other members of the family in attendance included Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, and Prince Harry.

Last year, a video of the Queen scolding William for kneeling down to talk to his son went viral.

FYI: Kate is wearing a pink Alexander McQueen dress with a Jane Taylor hat.

