Prince Harry Opens Up About Losing His Mother: 'My Emotions Were Locked Away'

Prince Harry is opening up about dealing with the passing of his mother Princess Diana at such a young age.

The now 32-year-old royal was just 12-years-old at the time of Diana‘s sudden passing.

While appearing on Canada’s CTV television on Friday (June 16), Harry said the experience at that age meant his “emotions were locked away very, very early on.”

Later, Harry added that he thinks people should “take their hats off to her because she drew a spotlight to the causes and the issues that no one wanted to talk about.”

Harry and his brother Prince William have been vocal about the loss of their mother recently in order to put a spotlight on mental health.