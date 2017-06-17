Top Stories
Sat, 17 June 2017 at 12:37 am

Prince Harry Opens Up About Losing His Mother: 'My Emotions Were Locked Away'

Prince Harry Opens Up About Losing His Mother: 'My Emotions Were Locked Away'

Prince Harry is opening up about dealing with the passing of his mother Princess Diana at such a young age.

The now 32-year-old royal was just 12-years-old at the time of Diana‘s sudden passing.

While appearing on Canada’s CTV television on Friday (June 16), Harry said the experience at that age meant his “emotions were locked away very, very early on.”

Later, Harry added that he thinks people should “take their hats off to her because she drew a spotlight to the causes and the issues that no one wanted to talk about.”

Harry and his brother Prince William have been vocal about the loss of their mother recently in order to put a spotlight on mental health.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Prince Harry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are staying at some gorgeous rentals while on tour - TMZ
  • Jake Miller promotes his new album 2:00am In LA - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter reacts to Bill Cosby's deadlocked jury - TooFab
  • U2's latest tour earns major bucks in its first month! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Pretty Little Liar star might be heading to Riverdale - Just Jared Jr