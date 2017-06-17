Rob Kardashian Shares Dream's Super Cute Milestone!

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna‘s daughter Dream just hit a big milestone!

The 30-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to his Instagram to share that the seven-month-old is officially sitting up on her own!

Rob posted a super cute photo of the baby sitting up on a furry carpet and donning a super cute baseball cap.

“Lol my baby she is sitting up on her own,” Rob captioned the photo, including heart eye and angel emojis.

