Sat, 17 June 2017 at 2:43 am

Rob Kardashian Shares Dream's Super Cute Milestone!

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna‘s daughter Dream just hit a big milestone!

The 30-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to his Instagram to share that the seven-month-old is officially sitting up on her own!

Rob posted a super cute photo of the baby sitting up on a furry carpet and donning a super cute baseball cap.

“Lol my baby she is sitting up on her own,” Rob captioned the photo, including heart eye and angel emojis.

