Ryan Reynolds Shares Sneak Peek From 'Deadpool 2' Set!

Ryan Reynolds is hard at work on the upcoming Deadpool 2!

The 40-year-old actor took to his Instagram to share a pic of himself in costume in front of the X Mansion.

“Dropped by X-Mansion. Looked closely for Beast’s lawn bombs before taking well deserved nap,” Ryan captioned the pic.

Earlier this year, the first teaser for Deadpool 2 was released and Ryan flashed his butt!



Deadpool 2 hits theaters on June 1, 2018.