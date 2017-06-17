Top Stories
Prince George & Princess Charlotte Are So Cute at Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Parade!

Drew Barrymore Has a New Boyfriend - Meet David Hutchinson!

Kylie Jenner Shimmers in Sexy Gold Dress at The Nice Guy

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Sat, 17 June 2017 at 9:13 pm

Ryan Reynolds Shares Sneak Peek From 'Deadpool 2' Set!

Ryan Reynolds is hard at work on the upcoming Deadpool 2!

The 40-year-old actor took to his Instagram to share a pic of himself in costume in front of the X Mansion.

“Dropped by X-Mansion. Looked closely for Beast’s lawn bombs before taking well deserved nap,” Ryan captioned the pic.

Earlier this year, the first teaser for Deadpool 2 was released and Ryan flashed his butt!

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on June 1, 2018.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

