Sat, 17 June 2017 at 9:13 pm
Ryan Reynolds Shares Sneak Peek From 'Deadpool 2' Set!
Ryan Reynolds is hard at work on the upcoming Deadpool 2!
The 40-year-old actor took to his Instagram to share a pic of himself in costume in front of the X Mansion.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Reynolds
“Dropped by X-Mansion. Looked closely for Beast’s lawn bombs before taking well deserved nap,” Ryan captioned the pic.
Earlier this year, the first teaser for Deadpool 2 was released and Ryan flashed his butt!
Deadpool 2 hits theaters on June 1, 2018.
