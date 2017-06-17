Top Stories
Prince George &amp; Princess Charlotte Are So Cute at Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Parade!

Prince George & Princess Charlotte Are So Cute at Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Parade!

Bill Cosby's Rape Case Ends in Mistrial After Jury Deadlocks

Bill Cosby's Rape Case Ends in Mistrial After Jury Deadlocks

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Sat, 17 June 2017 at 3:14 pm

Ryan Seacrest's 'Idol' Deal Expected to Close This Weekend

Ryan Seacrest's 'Idol' Deal Expected to Close This Weekend
  • Find out how much ABC will pay Ryan Seacrest to return as the American Idol host – TMZ
  • Disney is launching a Frozen-inspired fashion show – Just Jared Jr
  • Did you know these two stars were friends in college? – Lainey Gossip
  • Bill Maher bonds with a Breitbart editor over free speech – TooFab
  • A former Bachelor in Paradise star makes a plea not to cancel the show – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: American Idol, Newsies, Ryan Seacrest

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez headed to France for some rest and relaxation - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus surprised some fans on the subway! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jada Pinkett-Smith isn't happy with the Tupac biopic - TooFab
  • Elizabeth Banks is apologizing to Steven Spielberg - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Reign's Rachel Skarsten wrote a beautiful goodbye to Queen Elizabeth I - Just Jared Jr