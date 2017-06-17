Scarlett Johansson Says She & Lookalike Grandma Got 'Trashed' at 'Rough Night' Premiere (Video)

Scarlett Johansson is spilling on the crazy antics she and her doppelganger Geraldine Dodd got into at the Rough Night premiere!

The 32-year-old actress invited the 72-year-old grandmother to her big night earlier this week in New York City.

If you didn’t know, a photo of Geraldine from when she was about 22 years old went viral back in April because she looked exactly like Scarlett! When Scarlett found out, she had to meet her.

“She was also really wasted in that picture,” Scarlett told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show on Friday (June 16). “And so when I found out that obviously she looked exactly like me but she was wasted, I was like, ‘You should come and we should get wasted together at the Rough Night premiere.’ And so she came last night to the Rough Night premiere and we did get kind of trashed.”

When the host asked if Geraldine could party, Scarlett responded, “Can she party? Oh my god, she’s a lush.”

“She was such a nice woman,” Scarlett added. “Honestly, it was wonderful to meet her. She’s from Arkansas and her daughter, of course, owns a bar and so – and I will eventually make my way to Arkansas and continue this family reunion. She’s just awesome.”

