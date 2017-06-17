Scott Disick Continues Filming 'KUWTK' in Los Angeles

Scott Disick chats on the phone as he makes his way into a film studio on Friday afternoon (June 16) in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old reality star looked cool in a long-sleeved burgundy shirt and jeans as he headed to set for a busy day of filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Scott Disick

Despite having reported problems with ex Kourtney Kardashian, it looks like Scott will still be appearing on the upcoming season of the hit E! reality show.

Since the couple first split back in 2015, Scott has remained a regular on the show, and even with his recent partying in Cannes, it appears as if he will continue being a main part of the show.