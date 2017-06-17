Shia LaBeouf Gears Up for 'Peanut Butter Falcon' Filming

Shia LaBeouf is getting ready to start shooting his upcoming indie film The Peanut Butter Falcon!

The 31-year-old actor sipped on a coffee while out and about on Friday (June 16) in Savannah, Ga.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shia LaBeouf

He kept it casual in a white t-shirt, ripped jean shorts, Converse sneakers, and a red baseball cap.

The Peanut Butter Falcon, which also stars Dakota Johnson and Bruce Dern, follows a down-on-his-luck crab fisherman as he embarks on a journey to get a young man with Down syndrome to a professional wresting school in rural North Carolina and away from the retirement home where he’s lived most of his life.

Production is set to begin this week in Georgia!