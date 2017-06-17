Stella Maxwell Cuddles Kristen Stewart at Photo Shoot in France

Kristen Stewart takes a break from a photo shoot to spend quality time with girlfriend Stella Maxwell on Thursday (June 15) in Obazine, France.

The 27-year-old actress was reportedly doing a photo shoot for Chanel at the Obazine Abbey. The couple packed on the PDA with a cute cuddle session during Kristen‘s break.

Kristen and Stella, also 27, have been spending a lot of time together lately while traveling around France.

If you didn’t get to see Kristen‘s movie Personal Shopper, it will be released on iTunes later this month so make sure to pre-order your copy!