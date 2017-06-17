Stephen Furst Dead - 'Animal House' Actor Dies at 63

Stephen Furst, best known for starring as Kent “Flounder” Dorfman in the 1978 hit film Animal House, has sadly passed away at the age of 63.

The actor reportedly died due to complications from diabetes at his home on Friday (June 16) in Ventura County, Calif., his sons Griff and Nathan announced on Facebook.

Stephen has dealt with diabetes for years, serving as a spokesperson for the American Diabetes Association.

He was also known for his role as Dr. Elliot Axelrod in the 1980s series St. Elsewhere, as well as Vir Cotto in the 1990s series Babylon 5. He landed guest roles on shows like The Jeffersons, Chips, and Newhart.

Read his sons’ full statement below.

Stephen is also survived by his wife Lorraine. We send our thoughts and condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.