Top Stories
Prince George &amp; Princess Charlotte Are So Cute at Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Parade!

Prince George & Princess Charlotte Are So Cute at Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Parade!

Lena Dunham Speaks Out on Bill Cosby Trial Decision

Lena Dunham Speaks Out on Bill Cosby Trial Decision

Kylie Jenner Shimmers in Sexy Gold Dress at The Nice Guy

Kylie Jenner Shimmers in Sexy Gold Dress at The Nice Guy

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Sat, 17 June 2017 at 7:56 pm

Stephen Furst Dead - 'Animal House' Actor Dies at 63

Stephen Furst Dead - 'Animal House' Actor Dies at 63

Stephen Furst, best known for starring as Kent “Flounder” Dorfman in the 1978 hit film Animal House, has sadly passed away at the age of 63.

The actor reportedly died due to complications from diabetes at his home on Friday (June 16) in Ventura County, Calif., his sons Griff and Nathan announced on Facebook.

CELEBRITY DEATHS IN 2017: We lost all of these stars this year

Stephen has dealt with diabetes for years, serving as a spokesperson for the American Diabetes Association.

He was also known for his role as Dr. Elliot Axelrod in the 1980s series St. Elsewhere, as well as Vir Cotto in the 1990s series Babylon 5. He landed guest roles on shows like The Jeffersons, Chips, and Newhart.

Read his sons’ full statement below.

Stephen is also survived by his wife Lorraine. We send our thoughts and condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage; Photos: Getty
Posted to: RIP, Stephen Furst

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez headed to France for some rest and relaxation - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus surprised some fans on the subway! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jada Pinkett-Smith isn't happy with the Tupac biopic - TooFab
  • Elizabeth Banks is apologizing to Steven Spielberg - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Reign's Rachel Skarsten wrote a beautiful goodbye to Queen Elizabeth I - Just Jared Jr