Steve Carell Shares the Funniest Father's Day Gift He's Received

Steve Carell is spilling on the most hilarious Father’s Day present he’s ever received from his kids.

The 54-year-old The Big Short actor and his wife Nancy, 50, are parents to daughter Elisabeth, 16, and son John, 13.

“Father’s Day is coming up so I’m very excited and I really – I start months in advance giving them lists of things that I want,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

“They let me sleep in, so I usually get up about 8 in the morning [on that day],” he added. “And I get breakfast in bed, which is usually pancakes and bacon.”

He went on to explain that his kids usually get him a novelty mug for the holiday.

“The one I got last year was a mug that says, ‘Coffee makes me poop,’” he laughed. “That was from my son and he just loved – he could not wait for me to open it.”

