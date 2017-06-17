Top Stories
Prince George & Princess Charlotte Are So Cute at Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Parade!

Drew Barrymore Has a New Boyfriend - Meet David Hutchinson!

Kylie Jenner Shimmers in Sexy Gold Dress at The Nice Guy

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Sat, 17 June 2017 at 8:42 pm

Steve Carell Shares the Funniest Father's Day Gift He's Received

Steve Carell Shares the Funniest Father's Day Gift He's Received

Steve Carell is spilling on the most hilarious Father’s Day present he’s ever received from his kids.

The 54-year-old The Big Short actor and his wife Nancy, 50, are parents to daughter Elisabeth, 16, and son John, 13.

“Father’s Day is coming up so I’m very excited and I really – I start months in advance giving them lists of things that I want,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

“They let me sleep in, so I usually get up about 8 in the morning [on that day],” he added. “And I get breakfast in bed, which is usually pancakes and bacon.”

He went on to explain that his kids usually get him a novelty mug for the holiday.

“The one I got last year was a mug that says, ‘Coffee makes me poop,’” he laughed. “That was from my son and he just loved – he could not wait for me to open it.”

Don’t miss Steve in Despicable Me 3 when it hits theaters on June 30!

