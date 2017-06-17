Top Stories
Sat, 17 June 2017 at 1:19 am

Taye Diggs Spreads Heart Disease Awareness at 'The Resilient Heart' Screening

Taye Diggs Spreads Heart Disease Awareness at 'The Resilient Heart' Screening

Taye Diggs is spreading awareness of heart disease.

The 46-year-old actor stepped out at a screening of The Resilient Heart as part of the LA Film Fest on Thursday (June 15) at ArcLight Culver City in Los Angeles, Calif.

The film follows Dr. Valentin Fuster on his global trek to fight heart disease by educating adults as well as today’s new generation on how basic lifestyle changes can have a significant impact on your health.

The cause is one close to Taye‘s heart as he lost both of his grandfather’s to heart disease.

After the film’s screening, Taye joined director Susan Froemke on stage to talk about the disease, his grandfather’s and the importance of the film.
Just Jared on Facebook
taye diggs the resilient heart screening 01
taye diggs the resilient heart screening 02
taye diggs the resilient heart screening 03
taye diggs the resilient heart screening 04
taye diggs the resilient heart screening 05
taye diggs the resilient heart screening 06

Photos: Rich Polk/Getty Images for for The Valentin Fuster Mount Sinai Foundation for Science, Health & Empowerment
Posted to: Taye Diggs

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are staying at some gorgeous rentals while on tour - TMZ
  • Jake Miller promotes his new album 2:00am In LA - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter reacts to Bill Cosby's deadlocked jury - TooFab
  • U2's latest tour earns major bucks in its first month! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Pretty Little Liar star might be heading to Riverdale - Just Jared Jr