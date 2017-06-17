Taye Diggs Spreads Heart Disease Awareness at 'The Resilient Heart' Screening

Taye Diggs is spreading awareness of heart disease.

The 46-year-old actor stepped out at a screening of The Resilient Heart as part of the LA Film Fest on Thursday (June 15) at ArcLight Culver City in Los Angeles, Calif.

The film follows Dr. Valentin Fuster on his global trek to fight heart disease by educating adults as well as today’s new generation on how basic lifestyle changes can have a significant impact on your health.

The cause is one close to Taye‘s heart as he lost both of his grandfather’s to heart disease.

After the film’s screening, Taye joined director Susan Froemke on stage to talk about the disease, his grandfather’s and the importance of the film.