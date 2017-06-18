Top Stories
Scarlett Johansson Says She &amp; Lookalike Grandma Got 'Trashed' at 'Rough Night' Premiere

Drew Barrymore Has a New Boyfriend - Meet David Hutchinson!

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Sun, 18 June 2017 at 10:00 am

16 Celebrities Who Are Parents to Twins (Other Than Beyonce)

16 Celebrities Who Are Parents to Twins (Other Than Beyonce)

With Beyonce‘s twins finally in the world for the first time, we’re reflecting on all of the other celebrities who have twins, including those you may not have known about.

Whether they were conceived naturally, adopted, or carried by a surrogate, these famous faces, from Sarah Jessica Parker to Madonna to Modern Family‘s Julie Bowen, all have twins of their own.

Click through the slideshow to meet celebs who are parents to twins…

Photos: Getty, Instagram
