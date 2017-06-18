Top Stories
Happy Father's Day 2017 - Celeb Instagram Roundup!

Happy Father's Day 2017 - Celeb Instagram Roundup!

Are Singer Dua Lipa &amp; DJ Martin Garrix Dating?

Are Singer Dua Lipa & DJ Martin Garrix Dating?

Beyonce's Father Matthew Confirms Twins' Arrival

Beyonce's Father Matthew Confirms Twins' Arrival

Corinne Olympios' Boyfriend Stands By Her Side

Corinne Olympios' Boyfriend Stands By Her Side

Sun, 18 June 2017 at 7:41 pm

Anna Faris Writes Sweet Father's Day Message to Chris Pratt!

Anna Faris Writes Sweet Father's Day Message to Chris Pratt!

Anna Faris steps out with a pal for a day out on Saturday (June 17) in Vancouver, Canada.

The next day, the 40-year-old actress posted a sweet Father’s Day message to her hubby Chris Pratt!

“Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing men out there! @prattprattpratt Father’s Day 2 years ago -great memories,” Anna captioned the pic on Twitter before correcting, “Sh*t-that was like 3 years ago.” The picture features the couple’s four-year-old son Jack Pratt.

If you missed it, check out our roundup of lots of celebrity Father’s Day posts from social media!
Just Jared on Facebook
anna faris chris pratt fathers day message 01
anna faris chris pratt fathers day message 02
anna faris chris pratt fathers day message 03

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Anna Faris, Chris Pratt

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Seacrest is very close to returning to the American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Keke Palmer is rocking a super cool new hairdo - Just Jared Jr
  • Steve Harvey gets slammed for his remarks about the Flint water crisis - TooFab
  • Katy Perry breaks a major social media record - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman had a scene inspired by a classic Disney movie - Just Jared Jr