Anna Faris Writes Sweet Father's Day Message to Chris Pratt!
Anna Faris steps out with a pal for a day out on Saturday (June 17) in Vancouver, Canada.
The next day, the 40-year-old actress posted a sweet Father’s Day message to her hubby Chris Pratt!
“Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing men out there! @prattprattpratt Father’s Day 2 years ago -great memories,” Anna captioned the pic on Twitter before correcting, “Sh*t-that was like 3 years ago.” The picture features the couple’s four-year-old son Jack Pratt.
