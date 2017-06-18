Top Stories
Happy Father's Day 2017 - Celeb Instagram Roundup!

Happy Father's Day 2017 - Celeb Instagram Roundup!

Beyonce's Father Matthew Confirms Twins' Arrival

Beyonce's Father Matthew Confirms Twins' Arrival

Nicki Minaj's Feud With Remy Ma Continues at Atlanta Party

Nicki Minaj's Feud With Remy Ma Continues at Atlanta Party

Corinne Olympios' Boyfriend Stands By Her Side

Corinne Olympios' Boyfriend Stands By Her Side

Sun, 18 June 2017 at 3:43 pm

Beyonce & Jay Z Are Reportedly 'Thrilled' Over Newborn Twins

Beyonce & Jay Z Are Reportedly 'Thrilled' Over Newborn Twins

Beyonce and Jay Z are over the moon about the birth of their twins.

The 35-year-old entertainer and 47-year-old rapper welcomed the babies earlier in the week and are reportedly still in the hospital.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Beyonce

Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends,” a source told People.

We have yet to find out the sex and names of the little ones, but Beyonce‘s father Matthew Knowles did confirm the news of their arrival on social media.

Congrats again to the happy couple the new bundles of joy! See how fans were reacting to the big news!
Just Jared on Facebook
beyonce gives birth twins 01
beyonce gives birth twins 02
beyonce gives birth twins 03
beyonce gives birth twins 04
beyonce gives birth twins 05
beyonce gives birth twins 06
beyonce gives birth twins 07
beyonce gives birth twins 08
beyonce gives birth twins 09
beyonce gives birth twins 10
beyonce gives birth twins 11
beyonce gives birth twins 12
beyonce gives birth twins 13
beyonce gives birth twins 14
beyonce gives birth twins 15
beyonce gives birth twins 16
beyonce gives birth twins 17
beyonce gives birth twins 18
beyonce gives birth twins 19
beyonce gives birth twins 20
beyonce gives birth twins 21
beyonce gives birth twins 22
beyonce gives birth twins 23
beyonce gives birth twins 24

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Celebrity Babies, Jay Z

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Seacrest is very close to returning to the American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Keke Palmer is rocking a super cool new hairdo - Just Jared Jr
  • Steve Harvey gets slammed for his remarks about the Flint water crisis - TooFab
  • Katy Perry breaks a major social media record - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman had a scene inspired by a classic Disney movie - Just Jared Jr