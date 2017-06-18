Beyonce & Jay Z Are Reportedly 'Thrilled' Over Newborn Twins

Beyonce and Jay Z are over the moon about the birth of their twins.

The 35-year-old entertainer and 47-year-old rapper welcomed the babies earlier in the week and are reportedly still in the hospital.

“Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends,” a source told People.

We have yet to find out the sex and names of the little ones, but Beyonce‘s father Matthew Knowles did confirm the news of their arrival on social media.

Congrats again to the happy couple the new bundles of joy! See how fans were reacting to the big news!