Scarlett Johansson Says She & Lookalike Grandma Got 'Trashed' at 'Rough Night' Premiere

Drew Barrymore Has a New Boyfriend - Meet David Hutchinson!

Corinne Olympios' Boyfriend Stands By Her Side

Sun, 18 June 2017 at 10:54 am

Beyonce & Jay Z's Twins Still in Hospital For 'Minor Issue' (Report)

Beyonce and Jay Z‘s newborn twins are reportedly still in the hospital a week after being born.

The couple welcomed a boy and a girl, according to TMZ, but there was a “minor issue” that has kept them hospitalized.

The site doesn’t know the nature of the problem, but family sources say they were born on Monday (June 12) and “doctors do not feel comfortable releasing them.”

Bey and the babies are expected to be fine.

The twins’ names and sex have yet to be confirmed by the couple.
Photos: Getty
