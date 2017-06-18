Beyonce's Father Matthew Knowles Confirms Twins' Arrival

Beyonce‘s dad Matthew Knowles is sending his congrats to her on the birth of the twins!

The 35-yeaar-old entertainer’s father confirmed the arrival of the little ones with a sweet message on Twitter.

“They’re here!#beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday,” he captioned a photo a photo of a personal message in which he says “Happy birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad.”

Bey and Jay Z happily welcomed the babies earlier this week, but the names and sex have yet to be announced.

The family is reportedly still in the hospital after they had a “minor issue,” but are expected to be fine.

Congrats again to the Carters!