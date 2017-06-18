Top Stories
Scarlett Johansson Says She &amp; Lookalike Grandma Got 'Trashed' at 'Rough Night' Premiere

Scarlett Johansson Says She & Lookalike Grandma Got 'Trashed' at 'Rough Night' Premiere

Drew Barrymore Has a New Boyfriend - Meet David Hutchinson!

Drew Barrymore Has a New Boyfriend - Meet David Hutchinson!

Corinne Olympios' Boyfriend Stands By Her Side

Corinne Olympios' Boyfriend Stands By Her Side

Sun, 18 June 2017 at 12:08 pm

Beyonce's Father Matthew Knowles Confirms Twins' Arrival

Beyonce's Father Matthew Knowles Confirms Twins' Arrival

Beyonce‘s dad Matthew Knowles is sending his congrats to her on the birth of the twins!

The 35-yeaar-old entertainer’s father confirmed the arrival of the little ones with a sweet message on Twitter.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Beyonce

“They’re here!#beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday,” he captioned a photo a photo of a personal message in which he says “Happy birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad.”

Bey and Jay Z happily welcomed the babies earlier this week, but the names and sex have yet to be announced.

The family is reportedly still in the hospital after they had a “minor issue,” but are expected to be fine.

Congrats again to the Carters!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Celebrity Babies, Jay Z, Matthew Knowles

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Seacrest is very close to returning to the American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Keke Palmer is rocking a super cool new hairdo - Just Jared Jr
  • Steve Harvey gets slammed for his remarks about the Flint water crisis - TooFab
  • Katy Perry breaks a major social media record - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman had a scene inspired by a classic Disney movie - Just Jared Jr
  • stanhope

    Word missing…happy birthday to the twins from adulterous grand dad.

  • karenkns

    i feel like he found out from People magazine & posted that lol