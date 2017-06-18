Camila Cabello & Niall Horan Arrive at iHeartRadio MMVAs 2017!

Camila Cabello is white hot on the pink carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards on Sunday (June 18) at MuchMusic HQ in Toronto, Canada.

Also seen arriving for the event was Niall Horan. Both performers have something in common – they got their starts in groups formed on The X Factor.

Camila and Niall are both set to perform at the show and they are also both nominated for Best New International Artist. Also up for the award are Lil Yachty, Post Malone, and Chance the Rapper.